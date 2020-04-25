|
|
Lynette M. Canfield 1940 - 2020
ROCHESTER, NY - Beloved daughter, sister, mother, aunt and friend, Lynette Canfield, passed from this life to the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 5, 2020 as a result of complications from the corona virus. At the time of her death, Lynn was a resident of St. John's Home, Rochester, NY.
Lynn was born on December 15, 1940, in the old St. Luke's Hospital, Whitesboro Street, Utica, NY. She grew up in Utica and graduated from Utica Free Academy. During her working career, she was a highly valued administrator for the storehouse at Marcy Psychiatric Center. She retired from the State of New York. In retirement, she served customers and filled floral arrangements for Chester's Flower Shop, York Street, as a valued member of their staff.
Lynn was the daughter of William, Sr. and Doris Mathers of West Utica. She was married to Kenneth Youngs and Rich Canfield and had two sons by Kenneth - Bruce, who died in 2009 and Jeff Youngs. She was sister to Karen Meyers, of Penfield, NY and William Mathers, of Fairview, TX; and sister-in-law to Ed Meyers and Katie Mathers. In addition to her parents and son, Bruce, she was also predeceased by her niece, Karleen; and nephew, Kurt. Her surviving nieces and nephews include Cheryl Bleier, of Rochester, Eric Meyers, of Hopkinsville, KY, Jessica Scheiffer, of Flower Mound, TX and Jason Mathers, of McAllen, TX. She was also great aunt to several great nieces and nephews.
Lynn was a kind, loving, caring, giving and sweet spirit that everyone who met her recognized. Even with severe health issues late in life, she never lost her sweetness that so many of her caregivers marveled at and appreciated.
In addition to a successful career, Lynn was a talented homemaker, skilled seamstress and gifted decorator. In addition, she wrote beautiful letters and had meticulous handwriting. She was friends with all she encountered.
The family would like to thank all of the caregivers and staff at St. John's Home, Rochester, for their loving care of Lynn during a period of over 10 years.
A private service will be held in Utica as soon as travel and social conditions will safely allow it.
In the meantime, her funeral arrangements are being handled by Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., Whitesboro Street, Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020