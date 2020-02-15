|
Lynn Elizabeth Hayes-West 1955 - 2020
ALLEN, TX - Lynn Elizabeth Hayes-West, age 64, passed away, peacefully surrounded by her family, on February 12, 2020 in her home in Allen, TX, following a long illness.
She was born on August 3, 1955 in Utica, NY, the daughter of Hiram Gregory and Joan Hayes; she was raised by Lee and Beatrice Knittel.
In 1992, a corporate transfer landed Lynn in Allen, TX with her three children: Laura Pendolf, Sarah Pendolf, and Joseph Pendolf, Jr. To begin a new life, Lynn married Neil West on December 31, 1995.
For many years, Lynn worked for ICL as a tax manager.
Lynn always put family first, as they were her pride and joy. She enjoyed traveling, camping and reading, as well as arts and crafts. While she's been described as the household German-general, everyone who knew her agrees, she was honest, straight forward and passionate regarding her spirituality.
She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Neil West; son, Joseph Pendolf, Jr.; daughters, Laura and Sarah Pendolf; grandchildren, Jason Otto Browne, Jr., Stephen Pendolf-Armstrong, Jackson Moreau, Annalise Pendolf, Emma Dowler, and Leanne Pendolf; sister, Michelle Sorensen; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins; plus special friends, Mr. and Mrs. Stan Bak. Lynn was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Barbara.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Ridgeview Memorial Park, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, TX.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020