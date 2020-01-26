|
|
Lynn F. Cross 1944 - 2020
NY MILLS - Lynn F. Cross, 75, a longtime resident of New York Mills, passed away unexpectedly after a valiant battle with lymphoma, on January 23, 2020 at Upstate Medical Center.
Lynn was born on July 22, 1944, in Utica, the son of Viola (Brozek) and Leonard Cross. He was preceded in death by his beloved sister, Frances Jane and his parents. Lynn is survived by his best friend and devoted, loving wife of nearly 50 years, Joan (Pipas) Cross; and his two precious daughters, Cheryl (NY) and Melanie (VA); and his son-in law, Robert Harris. Lynn's greatest joys were his family, including his "boys," grandsons, Aidan and Cameron. He would delight in planning monthly trips to visit them in VA. He loved playing games with them, taking them to the movies, Sylvan Beach, Voss's and the zoo.
Lynn grew up in Utica and attended St. Francis de Sales elementary school. He attended high school at UFA and graduated in 1962. He then proudly enlisted in the Marine Corps from 1963 to 1967, serving in Vietnam as a sergeant. In June 1970, Lynn married the love of his life, Joan and they made their home in NY Mills. Lynn was a proud, career firefighter having worked in several stations throughout Utica and receiving numerous awards for his service. He saved countless lives and overcame many injuries. Lynn was among the first members of the Fire Department to establish EMS and one of the first to deliver advanced life support to city residents. He was also instrumental in the acquisition of an emergency rig in Utica. He was promoted to Lieutenant and retired from firefighting in 2000. Lynn also co-founded ABC Fire Extinguisher Co., which he ran with his partners, James Barefoot and Bob Wenner for 35 years, before he retired in 2019.
Lynn was well-known for his tall stature, conversation skills, storytelling and his quick wit. He had a strong work ethic, an even stronger handshake and was as honest as the day is long.
He was a long-standing member of Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 7393, the Elks Utica Lodge, the Whitestown Vets, Piasano Club, the Police and Fire Retirees and he served on the planning board for the Village of New York Mills.
Lynn enjoyed spending time with his wife and family, cooking and grilling, playing pitch, gardening, watching sports, traveling, going to the beach and drinking Utica Club. He had a huge, compassionate heart. Lynn leaves behind beloved cousins, a niece and nephews and many friends, whom he cherished. He was an animal lover and was always willing to help anyone in need. Lynn will be immensely missed by his community and family.
Special thanks to the caregivers at Upstate Medical Center, and the numerous friends and relatives who have given their support to him and his family.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening, from 4-7, at the Kowalczyk Funeral Home, 284 Main St. New York Mills. Mr. Cross's funeral service will commence on Wednesday morning, at 10:30, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church a link parish of Our Lady of the Rosary on Genesee St. in Utica.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Feed the Vets or the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Lynn's online memorial page by going to www.kowalczykfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020