Lynn F. Gubbins 1942 - 2019
CLINTON - Lynn F. Gubbins, 77, of Clinton, passed away peacefully, at his home, surrounded by the love of his family, on Thursday, August 15, 2019.
He was born on May 24, 1942, in Utica, a son of the late Douglas and Anne (Eichler) Gubbins. He was a graduate of Oriskany Central Schools. He served his country with honor in the United States Army.
On May 1, 1965, in Utica, he was united in marriage to Bernice Kowalczyk, a blessed union of over 54 years filled with much love and mutual devotion.
He was a Master Machinist at Chicago Pneumatic Tool in Utica, NY, and retired from FIBA Technologies in Westborough, MA.
He was a member of the Utica Moose Club in Marcy. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, classic cars and motorcycling. He loved his family, especially his adored children and grandchildren, and cherished the time that he spent with them.
He is survived by his wife. Bernice Gubbins, of Clinton, NY, and his children, Cheryl (Michael) Gubbins-DeNeve, of Canastota, NY, Steven (Kimberley) Gubbins, of Sutton, MA, Donald Gubbins, of Ashland, NH, and Lori (Stephen) Finn, of Boylston, MA. He also leaves ten grandchildren, Candace, Ashleigh, Courtney, Alyssa, Michael, Ranita, Christopher, Patrick, Sean and Ryan. He leaves three brothers, Greg, Douglas and Michael; two sisters, Barbara and Joanne; also several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Kathy.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment with Military Honors will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Whitesboro. There are no public calling hours.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019