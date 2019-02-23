|
Lynn H. Morse 1969 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Lynn H. Morse, 50, of Merritt Place, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
He was born January 14, 1969, in Warwick, RI, a son of Wayne and Dorothy Denney Morse. He received his education in Edmeston and West Winfield schools and the National Tractor Trailer Driving School in Liverpool (NTTS). Lynn was a truck driver for Waste Management in Utica for 19 years. On March 7, 1992, he married Debra W. Winfield at the Waterville United Methodist Church. Lynn had an affinity for cars. He also enjoyed construction building and repair, camping and fishing and was a true dog lover.
Surviving are his wife, Debra; a son, Ryan, of New Hartford; his mother, Dorothy Morse, of Burlington Flats; sister and brother-in-law, Lorann and Walter Flores, of Edmeston; a brother and sister-in-law, David and Renee Morse, of S. New Berlin; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Rebecca and Jeremy Edwards, Cynthia Winfield and her fiancé, Ben Atwood, and James Winfield, all of Waterville; two aunts, Rosaline Yager and Patricia Ostrander, both of Brookfield; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Wayne; a sister, Beverly Lum; and a brother, Patrick Morse.
Friends are invited to call at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main St., Waterville, NY, on Monday, February 25, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., followed by a Celebration of his Life at 411 Tower, Waterville.
Interment will be private at the convenience of his family.
Contributions in his memory may be made to a local S.P.C.A. or humane association.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online, go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019