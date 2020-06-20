Lynn M. Renfrew 1954 - 2020
YORKVILLE - Lynn M. Renfrew, 65, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center in Syracuse, with her loving family by her side.
She was born on October 9, 1954, in Utica, the daughter of Murry and Janet (Huss) Grimmer and was a graduate of Whitesboro Central Schools. On September 14, 1995, Lynn was united in marriage to John H. Renfrew, in Utica and shared a blessed union of 25 years. She was employed as an assembler with Mele Manufacturing in Utica. Lynn was a past member and secretary of the Yorkville Fire Department Women's Auxiliary.
She was a very loving wife and mother and cherished the time she spent with her family. Lynn adored traveling, especially to the Thousand Islands.
She is survived by her loving husband, John and daughter, Victoria, both of Yorkville; brother, Michael (Robin) Grimmer, Largo, FL; several nieces and nephews; best friend, Lisa Gee and her family; and her feline companions, Colby and Soccers.
Lynn's family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of both Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare and SUNY Upstate Medical for their care and compassion.
Arrangements are with Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
Remembrances in Lynn's name may be made to Stevens-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio St., Utica, NY 13502 or the American Cancer Society, 110 Lomond Ct., Utica, NY 13502.
Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com.
YORKVILLE - Lynn M. Renfrew, 65, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center in Syracuse, with her loving family by her side.
She was born on October 9, 1954, in Utica, the daughter of Murry and Janet (Huss) Grimmer and was a graduate of Whitesboro Central Schools. On September 14, 1995, Lynn was united in marriage to John H. Renfrew, in Utica and shared a blessed union of 25 years. She was employed as an assembler with Mele Manufacturing in Utica. Lynn was a past member and secretary of the Yorkville Fire Department Women's Auxiliary.
She was a very loving wife and mother and cherished the time she spent with her family. Lynn adored traveling, especially to the Thousand Islands.
She is survived by her loving husband, John and daughter, Victoria, both of Yorkville; brother, Michael (Robin) Grimmer, Largo, FL; several nieces and nephews; best friend, Lisa Gee and her family; and her feline companions, Colby and Soccers.
Lynn's family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of both Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare and SUNY Upstate Medical for their care and compassion.
Arrangements are with Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
Remembrances in Lynn's name may be made to Stevens-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio St., Utica, NY 13502 or the American Cancer Society, 110 Lomond Ct., Utica, NY 13502.
Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.