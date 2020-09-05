1/1
M. Christine Bonville
M. Christine Bonville
1949 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Chris Bonville, 71, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center with her family by her side.
Chris was born on July 21, 1949, in Utica, the daughter of Archie and Shirley (McBride) Bonville. She was a graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School, earned her Bachelor's Degree from Columbia University and her Master's Degree from Long Island University, both in Physical Therapy.
Chris went on to be a pioneer of in-school developmental therapy for disabled children, increasing access to therapeutic care for thousands of Central New York students and their families. In 1980, she founded Developmental Therapy Associates, which employed numerous local Physical and Occupational Therapists. Chris and her business recently celebrated 41 years of successful and valued in-school services throughout many local school districts across the CNY region.
Predeceased by her parents and brother, Michael, she is survived by her sisters and brother-in-law, Susanne and Robert Webb and Kathleen Bonville; nieces and nephews and their spouses, Dan and Christine, Pat and Lisa, Chris and Louis, Kevin and Allison, Denise and Dean and David and Toni; great-nieces and nephews, Nichole and Andrew, Erin and Kevin, Allie and Joe, Geoffrey and Alexis, Ashley and Joel, Ethan and Azariah, Caden, Amelia, Adeline and Jon; great-great-nieces and nephews, Connor, Elsie and Valencia; as well as a legion of treasured friends, far too many to name.
In keeping with Chris's wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Chris's name may be made to the Abraham House, 1203 Kemble St., Utica, NY 13501, or at ww.theabrahamhouse.org/donate.
Messages of sympathy at mmknfd.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
