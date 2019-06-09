|
|
M. David Seidel 1944 - 2019
UTICA - Mr. M. David Seidel, age 75, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019, at the Syracuse Veterans Administration Medical Center with those he loved most in his heart.
Born in Utica on January 16, 1944, David was the son of the late Abraham and Kate Seidel. He was a graduate of Utica Free Academy/Class of 1962. He continued his studies at Utica College where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration. He was drafted into the United States Army as a combat leader for the 25th Infantry Division and was the recipient of 3 Purple Hearts for wounds incurred in combat while serving in Vietnam.
Forever friends from day one, David and Rosanne Putrelo shared in a 42 year relationship. They had many great times and they endured and treasured each other. When Rosanne bid her farewell to David she used a shared phrase "See you on the Beach".
David was employed by the City of Utica as Director of Housing & Urban Development serving under several exciting administrations. The highlights of his career that he treasured were the many good friendships formed with his co-workers and the innovative inventions he helped design and implement for the city's development. Dave was an interesting character and a very intelligent and strong-willed man. He also had a sensitive side and enjoyed socializing and conversing with people. He was a patriot who was proud to serve his country and could often be seen wearing his Vietnam War hat. He was a sports enthusiast and followed all the games and stats. When he was well, Dave was the life of the party and brought levity and laughter along with him.
David is survived by his love, Rosanne, who stayed by his side during his illness. David was predeceased by his close friend, William Joseph.
The family is grateful to the staff of the VA Hospital 8th Floor and the ICU who were wonderful and like family. They absolutely gave their all to him.
David's family and friends commemorated his life at a private time. Those wishing to express an act of kindness in David's memory may make a donation to Feed Our Vets, 205 Genesee Street, Utica, NY 13501 or online at https://feedourvets.org. Rosanne and David's loved ones will be present to witness his Interment in Arlington National Cemetery with Military Honors conferred by the United States Army.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 9 to June 10, 2019