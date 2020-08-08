M. Elizabeth (Betty) Grygiel 1933 - 2020
SYRACUSE - M. Elizabeth (Betty) Perry, Pfeifer, Balduzzi, Grygiel, passed away on July 27, 2020, at the age of 87, just as she planned.
She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, in Syracuse. She was a member of the Comfort Tyler Chapter of the D.A.R. and the TACNY tennis team. She was always up for an adventure and really enjoyed traveling. She loved pretty things, always took pride in her appearance and had her jewelry and her lipstick on. She was gutsy, mischievous, calm, generous and she always had a plan. She cared deeply for her family, was always supportive and proud of them.
She was predeceased by a son, Skip Pfeifer; and a daughter, Elizabeth Pfeifer. She is survived by her daughter, Meredith Pfeifer-Reid (Brian Horan); grandchildren, Scott Allen, Jeffrey Allen, Paul Reid, Grace Reid (Gary Garofalo), James Reid and Amy Grobsmith-Chambers (Fred).
A memorial service will be held at New Hartford Presbyterian Church, 45 Genesee Street, New Hartford, NY 13413. It will be at 1:00 p.m., on Sunday, August 16, 2020. The service will be live streamed https://m.facebook.com/pg/NHPres/videos/
and will be available for viewing anytime.
Contributions may be made to Isaiah's Table Food Pantry, 223 Marcellus St., Syracuse, NY 13204 or Hospice at Abraham House, 417 N. Washington St., Rome, NY 13440 and would be greatly appreciated.
