Madelene A. Boehlert 1919 - 2019
DEERFIELD/UPPER JAY, NY - Madelene A. Boehlert, 100, of Upper Jay, NY and formerly of Deerfield, passed away on October 25, 2019.
Madelene was born in Fall River, MA on March 7, 1919, a daughter of Stanley and Mary (Pachorek) Dziezynski. She was raised and educated in Utica and was a graduate of Utica Free Academy. In 1942, at St. Stanislaus Church, Utica, she was united in marriage to Donald E. Boehlert, until his passing in 2011. At one time, Madelene was employed at Griffiss Air Force Base and Herbig Real Estate in Whitesboro. She was a former member of St. Peter's Church, Utica.
Madelene is survived by her son, James Boehlert, with whom she resided and a son, Robert Boehlert and his wife, Denise; two grandchildren, Crystal and April Boehlert; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Henrietta McGowan and Estelle Korsak; and a brother, Fred Dziezynski.
In keeping with her wishes services were private.
