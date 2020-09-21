Madeline DiRuzzo Flihan 1938 - 2020

JACKSONVILLE - Madeline Sanders DiRuzzo Flihan, 82, passed away, September 18, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital after a short illness.

Madeline (Mat) was born, January 13, 1938, in Utica, NY, daughter of the late George and Frances Sanders. From a young age, she was raised by her mother and late stepfather, Vincent DiRuzzo.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of fifty years, Robert Flihan. She has had the blessings of friendship and companionship with Herb Ripley, with whom she shared the last four years.

Madeline is survived by her five children who she loved more than life, Tim (Leslie) Flihan, Mari-Frances (Earl) Futral, Julie (David) Shay, Robert (Janelle) Flihan and Cathy Burnette; as will as ten grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was blessed everyday to be their Nannie. She is also survived by two sisters and their spouses, Teresa Pannofino and the late Leonard and Kathy Vanno and the late Joseph; sister-in-law, Terry Labella and the late Nick, Micheal and Teresa Flihan and the late John and Norma Flihan. She also leaves behind friends who were more like family, Kathryn and Richard Smith; as well as childhood friends, Gracie Pugliese and Camille Lorento.

Madeline spent many years as a registered nurse and her service to people continued throughout her life. She was an active member of Northwoods Methodist Church, where her relationship with Jesus grew as well as many friendships. She served in many capacities in her church body and that brought her much joy. She doted upon her children and grandchildren always an example of God's love.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday. September 23, 2020 at Northwoods United Methodist Church. At a later date, a Celebration of Life will be held in Utica, NY, where burial will take place. Family and friends are welcome, but please wear a mask for the safety of each other.

A service of Johnson Funeral Home, Jacksonville, NC.



