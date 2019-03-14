|
|
Madeline E. Kelley 1929 - 2019
HUBBARDSVILLE - Madeline E. "Hap" Kelley, 92, of Cole Hill Rd., passed away, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at her home.
She was born, November 30, 1926, at home in the Town of Brookfield, a daughter of Glenn and Laura Burdick Risley and was a graduate of North Brookfield High School. She married Sylvester F. Kelley on June 15, 1946, and together they ran their dairy farm. He predeceased her in 1980. She had also worked at the Waterville Knitting Mill and later as a cook at Moore's Coffee Shop. Madeline loved searching for four-leaf clovers, spending time at her grandson's pond and caring for animals and birds. Her dog, Molly, was her companion and joy.
Surviving are her children, Deborah and Carl Manner, of North Brookfield and Sylvester Preston Kelley and Linda Brown, of Hubbardsville; grandchildren, Steven Manner (Sarah Unger), of Hubbardsville, Pamela (Chad) Lebert, of Chadwicks, Laura (Russell) Ehle, of Lyons and Kathleen (Clayton) Rozario, of Victor; great-grandchildren, Ava, Alayna, Sheldon, Cody, Kayleigh, Kendyll, Quinn, Cooper, Keegan and Remy; nieces and nephews, Sandy (Rick) Floyd, of Georgetown and Ernie (Janice) Werner, of Bradley Brook; great-nieces and nephews, Judd (Kyra) Werner, Evan (Gwen) Werner and Heidi Werner; and her close friend, Kate Elliott, of Waterville.
She was predeceased by a great-granddaughter, Amelia; a sister, Aileen Werner; and her dear friend, Dawn Buschor.
Services and interment are, private, at the convenience of her family.
Contributions, in her memory, may be made to a local SPCA or Humane Society.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main St., Waterville, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019