Madeline "Madge" Giotto 1935 - 2019
UTICA, NY - Mrs. Madeline Jean "Madge" (Tortorella) Giotto, 83, passed away, with her loved ones by her side, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
Born on December 18, 1935, in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Mario and Angelina "Jean" (Compitello) Tortorella. Madge was raised and educated in Philadelphia and moved to Utica as a young woman. She has shared a marriage of over 52 years with Joseph Giotto and they had two beloved daughters.
Madge was devoted to her family and friends and extremely passionate about sports. She was a lifelong fan of the Phiadelphia Phillies, the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Yankees. She loved her candy and it was Halloween all year long at her house. Always the life of the party and ready to raz someone, her presence will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph; her two daughters and their partners, Lynn Giotto and Dave Reilly, of Albany, and JoAnn Giotto and Mike Vitale, of Utica; her beloved dog, "MiMi"; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her stepmother, Helen R. Tortorella.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Peter's Church in North Utica. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will greet guests before and after Mass at the church.
The family would like to offer their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Kachare and the 4th Floor Staff of St. Elizabeth Hospital, Special Care Unit and the Intensive Care Unit, for the care and compassion shown to their mom during her illness.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 22 to June 23, 2019