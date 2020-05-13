Madlyn M. (Galime) Guidotte 1924 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD/CLINTON - Mrs. Madlyn M. (Galime) Guidotte, age 95, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the Brookdale Independent Living Center, Clinton.
She was born on September 10, 1924, in Italy, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Coloprisco Galime and was a graduate of TR Proctor High School. On April 26, 1947, she was joined in marriage to Frank J. Guidotte in Blessed Sacrament Church, a blessed union of 63 years, until his passing on July 1, 2010.
Madlyn was employed with the Special Metals Co. for many years until her retirement. A loving and devoted wife, sister and aunt, she will be sadly missed but never forgotten.
Surviving are her sister and brother-in-law, Edith M. and Richard J. Tofani, of GA; nephews, Ralph and Mary Costello, Steven and Mary Lou Mercurio, Eugene and Jana Torchia, Kenneth Mercurio and Richard and Tiffanie Tofani; nieces, Cynthia and Richard Archer and Donna and Lenny Milano; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary and Ralph Costello, Josephine and Salvatore P. Mercurio and Theresa and Eugene Torchia.
Our family would like to acknowledge the many years of kindness and friendship extended by the Brookdale staff and the compassionate care provided by Sharon Meyer and her staff.
In keeping with Madlyn's wishes and (CDC) guidelines, the family will honor Madlyn in a private ceremony with the Rev. John Buehler officiating. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 13 to May 15, 2020.