Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home
1123 Court Street
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 732-1163
Resources
More Obituaries for Manuel Ortiz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Manuel M. Ortiz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Manuel M. Ortiz Obituary
Manuel M. Ortiz 1917 - 2019
UTICA - Manuel M. Ortiz, 101, died on Monday, March 18, 2019, at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Utica.
He is survived by his nephew, Pedro Nieves and his wife, Maria Guivas, of Utica.
The funeral will be on Thursday, at 1:00, at the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 1123 Court St., Utica. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery.
For online expression of sympathy go to www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now