Manuel M. Ortiz 1917 - 2019
UTICA - Manuel M. Ortiz, 101, died on Monday, March 18, 2019, at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Utica.
He is survived by his nephew, Pedro Nieves and his wife, Maria Guivas, of Utica.
The funeral will be on Thursday, at 1:00, at the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 1123 Court St., Utica. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019