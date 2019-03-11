|
|
Maralee C. Upright
REMSEN - Maralee (Clark) Upright, 85, formerly of Pritchard Road and Main St., Remsen, widow of Joseph F., passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Sunset Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Boonville, while surrounded by the loving care of her family.
Her Funeral will be on Thursday at 7:00 PM at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc., 143 Schuyler St., Boonville, where calling hours will be on Thursday from 1-3 PM and 5-7 PM. Interment will be in the spring in Fairchild Cemetery, Remsen.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sunset Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Resident Activities Fund, 232 Academy St., Boonville, NY 13309.
For an online message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019