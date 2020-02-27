|
Marcia Marie (Duda) Carbone 1947 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Marcia Marie (Duda) Carbone, age 72, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at MVHS at St. Luke's Healthcare with her loving family by her side, after a battle with Lymphoma.
Born in Utica on May 21, 1947, Marcia was the daughter of the late John and Frances (Kalinowski) Duda. Raised and educated locally, she was a graduate of Utica Free Academy/Class of 1966. On December 22, 1972 she married James "Jim" Carbone with whom she shared 47 loving years.
At one time, Marcia held a position at Beaunit Fibers, and later worked at the former Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation as a secretary in the Planning Division. When her daughter was born, she left the workforce to devote her time to raising her. She was also a loving companion to her husband and went out of her way to make her family always feel special. During the holidays, she passed down time-honored traditions to her loved ones, no matter their age. She loved to read and watch her cooking shows. As a member of the Red Hat Society, Marcia enjoyed the fun and friendship in socializing with the women in her group. She loved playing Bingo, creating decorative ceramic items, and shopping, especially for jewelry, clothes, and shoes. She was always stylish and well-coordinated in her apparel and appearance. She was a communicant of St. Joseph & St. Patrick Church.
Marcia is survived by her husband, James; her daughter, Shannon Apel; grandchildren whom she adored, Summer L. Carbone, and Mark Merriman Jr. and girlfriend Kayla Dimas; son-in-law, Rob Apel; sisters and brother-in-law, Valarie Zammiello, and Debbie and Paul Warmuth; and brother and sister-in-law, John and Lillie Duda. She also leaves her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and in-laws, Frank "Sonny" Carbone, Tom Sayles, Linda Sypek, and Robert Hodkinson. She was predeceased by her sister, Joann Hodkinson; brothers-in-law, Eugene Carbone, and Ed Zammiello; sisters-in-law, Judith Carbone, and Barb Sayles; and her beloved canine, Chi-Chi.
Visitation will be held Friday from 5:00-7:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Marcia's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday morning at 10:00 from the funeral home and at 11:00 at St. Joseph & St. Patrick Church where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020