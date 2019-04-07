|
|
Marcia S. Hayduke 1942 - 2019
ORISKANY FALLS - Marcia S. Hayduke, 76, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, with her family by her side.
She was born July 18, 1942, in Oriskany Falls, the daughter of the late Carleton and Ruth McGovern Sykes. She was a graduate of Oriskany Falls High School Class of 1959 and received her Associate's Degree from Central City Business Institute in Syracuse. On December 14, 1979, at the Oriskany Falls United Methodist Church, she married Raymond F. Hayduke. Mrs. Hayduke retired after 25 years as an Executive Secretary at Sherwood Medical (Cheseboro Ponds) in Oriskany Falls. After retirement, she worked for several years with Richard Zweifel, CPA, in New Hartford.
She was an active member of the Oriskany Falls United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School, sang in the church choir, volunteered in the office and held many positions, including Treasurer. She was also a member of the Bell Tower Chapter #188 O.E.S.
Marcia was a strong person who fought and beat breast cancer twice. In every adversity in her life, she faced it with bravery and strength. Even through these battles, she still continued to do the things she loved, like taking care of her animals and supporting her family. She will be remembered for her love, strength and legacy she leaves behind.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Ray; three step-daughters, Mary Beth (fiancée Tom Williams) Hayduke, of Waterville, Lisa (Peter) Petriekis, of Deansboro, and Michelle (Benjamin) Boehlert, of Oriskany Falls; two brothers, Richard (Chick) Sykes, of Augusta, and Joe (Karol) Sykes, of Oriskany Falls; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Sandra Sykes, and her brother, Roger Sykes.
Memorial services will be Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 5 p.m. at the Oriskany Falls United Methodist Church, with Rev. Gary Spraker officiating. Private interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Oriskany Falls. Per Marcia's wishes there will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider the Stevens-Swan Humane Society or the Oriskany Falls United Methodist Church.
To express sympathy, please visit bentzfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 7 to Apr. 11, 2019