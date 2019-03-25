|
Marcus J. Luppino 1984 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Mr. Marcus J. Luppino, age 34, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 22, 2019.
Marcus is survived by his parents, Carmen and Cindy (Cittadino) Luppino; his sister, Aria Luppino; his love, Cindy Shearman-Jones and the kids, Hunter, and McKenna who loved one another as family; his aunts and uncles, Frank (with whom he had a special bond) and Debbie Cittadino, Robert "Bobby" Cittadino, Suzanne and Joseph Amico who watched over him and spoiled him from birth, Michelle and John Williams, and Fran Aiello; his many cousins including Bridget (Amico) and Robert Dodig (with whom he shared a special bond), and Michael Amico; Cindy's parents, Ernie and Doris Shearman and their family Anne Marie, Mark, and Jim. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Dominick "Duber" and Madeline Cittadino; paternal grandparents, Armen and Brigida "Lena" Luppino; and his uncles, Peter A. Cittadino, and Dominick "Dosh" Cittadino.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Wednesday from 4:00-6:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Those wishing to express an act of kindness in Marcus' memory may make a donation to the Compassion Coalition online at https://www.distributehope.org/donations-single/. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Marcus' remembrance and Celebration of Life will commence on Wednesday evening at 6:00 at the funeral home upon conclusion of the gathering.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019