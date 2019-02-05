|
Margaret A. Evans 1951 - 2019
NEW YORK MILLS, NY - Margaret A. Evans, 67, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Yorkville on October 16, 1951, a daughter of the late
Howard and Louise Newman Glenn. Margaret was a graduate of New York Mills High School. On April 17, 1971, she was united in marriage to William Evans; he passed away in 1999. Margaret was a loving mother and grandmother with a great sense of humor.
Margaret's friendly smile and a wave or short chat from her front porch will be greatly missed by many longtime village residents.
Survivors include her children, Dawn (Michael) Brucker, Westmoreland, Sherry (Josh) Briggs, New Hartford, William "B.J." (Cathy) Evans, Cassville; four cherished grandchildren, Maya and Devin Evans, Abby Briggs and John Brucker; her siblings, Marylou Prue, Kathy Glenn and Robert Glenn; along with several nieces, nephews other relatives and good friends. She was predeceased by her brother, William.
Her funeral service will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Wolanin Funeral Home, Inc., 266 Main St., New York Mills, with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitestown. Calling hours will be on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 4-7 p.m.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019