Margaret A. Millett
NEW HARTFORD - Margaret A. Millett passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020.
Margaret was born and raised in Utica, NY, the daughter of the late Jalil and Phillipine (Boustany) Altongy. She was a graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School and the Felt and Tarrant Comptometer School, Syracuse. Upon graduating, she received specialized training and became an instructor at the Utica Comptometer School. On September 11, 1954, she married John F. Millett in St. Francis de Sales Church. They moved to Syracuse where Margaret worked for General Electric in the personnel department while John pursued his studies at Syracuse University. She also worked for G.E., Utica, until she was transferred to Philadelphia, where she worked in the accounting department. After John completed his dental studies at the University of Pennsylvania, they returned to the Utica area in 1959.
Margaret is survived by her children and their spouses, Karen Millett-Lambie and Michael Lambie, Pulaski, Michael and Jennifer Millett, New Hartford and Donna Millett-Hans and Christopher Hans, New Hartford; grandchildren, Patrick and Kelly Lambie, James and Kristen Millett and Korey and Dana Hans; brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Albert and Anne Altongy, Maryland/Florida; brother-in-law, Gilbert Bonin, North Syracuse; sisters-in-law, Maureen (Altongy) Flynn, Massachusetts and Bernadette Millett, New Hartford; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by three infant children, Maureen, Kelly, and Sean Millett; brother and sister, Joseph Altongy and Laurice Bonin; brothers-in-law, Dr. Robert Millett and James Millett; and niece, Kristen Altongy.
In keeping with Margaret's wishes, her body was donated to the Anatomical Gift Program at Upstate Medical University. Due to current health concerns, there will be no memorial services at this time. Those wishing to express their condolences to the family may do so on Margaret's online tribute page at www.mmknfd.com
Please consider remembrances in Margaret's name payable to Utica College for the Dr. and Mrs. John F. Millett Scholarship Fund, Utica College, Office of Advancement, 1600 Burrstone Road, Utica, NY, 13502 or the American Heart Association (www.heart.org
In true Margaret fashion, with her attention to every detail, she authored her own obituary.
The family would like to thank Dr. Gordon Fung, Dr. Lyndsey Bauer, Dr. Scott Brehaut, Dr. Sultana Razia, Dr. R. Clement Darling III and the late Anne Schug Williams who were instrumental in ensuring Marge's well-being so that she could enjoy an active and social lifestyle.
Marge was very blessed to have the caring support of Roz Berkowitz, Dori Magee and the B-Wing Angels. Marge truly appreciated your love and kindness.
During her final months, the staff at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare and the Siegenthaler Center provided Marge with exceptional care, attention and compassion as Marge completed the journey to her eternal resting place.
Lastly, Marge's daughters would especially like to thank William (Bill) Girvin for organizing and dedicating the "Youth Fishing Derby" at Camp Sitrin in memory of Marge's husband, John. It meant the world to her that you continue to recognize him annually at this community event, which always made her feel very special.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Road, Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com
