Margaret Ann "Peg" Daley 1931 - 2020
WATERVILLE - Margaret Ann "Peg" Daley, of Waterville, NY, passed away on September 25, 2020.
Peg was born on October 2, 1931. She was the youngest of the late Frank and Johanna Crowe Creedon's six children.
Peg was a long-time member of St Bernard's Catholic Church, Waterville. It was there that she married Charles Edward (Charlie) Daley in 1951. Peg was proud of her Catholic faith and her Irish heritage.
In addition to her parents, Peg was predeceased by her sisters, Rose and Geraldine; and her brothers, Edward, John and Donald.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Charlie; their four children, Linda (and Dr. Louis) Talarico, of Florida, Michael, of Madison, Stephen (and Francine), of Cazenovia and Mark (and Renee), of West Winfield; their eight grandchildren, Louis (and Audrey) Talarico, Christopher (and KrisAnn) Talarico, Megan (and Alvaro) Talarico/Arnal, Stephen (and Leah) Daley, Michael (and Dr. Jessica) Daley, Alan (and Amanda) Daley, Benjamin (and Kate) Daley and Katie Daley; as well as their nine great-grandchildren, Matteo, Charles and Avery Talarico and Charles, Owen, Linden, Hadley, Anna and Jack Daley. Peg is also survived by sisters-in-law, Barbara Creedon, Noreen McHold, Karen Nelson and Joyce Daley; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A special thanks to Joe and Deb, Johanna and Brian and Colleen and John for all of the care packages. Special thanks also to Pat Youngs, Peg's dear friend, who provided warm companionship during the lonely (pandemic) days at the Waterville Residential Care Center.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Bernard's Catholic Church on October 3, 2020. Interment will be in St. Bernard's Cemetery. Due to the on-going pandemic, all services will be private. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to: Shriners Hospitals for Children
- Springfield,
516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104 www.shrinershospitals forchildren.org/springfield
.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, Waterville.
www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com