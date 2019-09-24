|
|
Margaret Anne Jackson 1917 - 2019
CLINTON/WHITESBORO - Margaret Anne Jackson, age 102, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019, under the care of her loving family, at the Brookdale Senior Living Center in Clinton, NY.
Margaret was born in Buffalo, NY, in August of 1917. In 1941, she married Ellsworth Scott Jackson, Jr. She was a homemaker for many years, raising her children in Buffalo and Syracuse, NY. She and her husband moved to Whitesboro in 1971, where she lovingly cared for her father and aunt until their deaths.
She also began a 30 year career at Howland's Department Store. Following her retirement, at 80 years of age, she volunteered at the Red Cross and the Association for the Blind.
Margaret was a long-time member and frequent volunteer at the former St. Anne's Parish in Whitesboro, NY. She was a current member of St. Paul's Parish in Whitesboro, NY. Margaret was a devout Catholic throughout her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Mary Roche; her brother, Albert Roche; her loving husband, Ellsworth Scott Jackson, Jr.; and her son, Ellsworth Scott Jackson, III.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Spencer (Arthur); son, David Jackson (Christine); daughter-in-law, Judy Jackson; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a beloved grand dog, "Bastian", who stayed close by her side in her last days.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff members at Brookdale Senior Living Center and Bonnie's Angels.
Family and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:30 AM at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Whitesboro. There are no public calling hours. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of the Funeral Mass.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
In lieu of flowers please consider the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929 in her memory. Envelopes will be available at the Funeral Mass.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019