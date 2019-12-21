|
|
Margaret C. Evans 1923 - 2019
SARATOGA SPRINGS/CLINTON - Margaret (né Harvey Carpenter) Evans, of Saratoga Springs, NY, died peacefully in her sleep, December 12, 2019. She was 96.
Peggy was born, February 2, 1923, to Beatrice (né Geraldine Harvey) and Irving Clifford Carpenter in New Rochelle, NY. She graduated from Pelham High School and while in her teens, learned to ride horses and began her riding career. She went on to compete, very successfully, at the national level, winning trophies and championships from national horse shows, including Madison Square Garden in New York.
She went on to graduate in 1944 from Connecticut College and afterwards, worked as a physical therapist in the United States Army in Texas during WWII. While in Texas, to satisfy her daring and independent spirit, she learned to fly single engine planes. She particularly enjoyed stunts, like barrel rolls and loop de loops.
At the end of the war, Peggy went to graduate school at Columbia University on the G.I. Bill, where she received her Master's Degree in English literature. She worked, first for Bloomingdale's in New York City and when her family moved to Clinton, NY, she became a reporter for the Clinton Courier, where she published articles on local sports, including the Clinton Comets.
On June 14, 1952, she married Dr. Richard D. Evans and moved to Utica, NY. Together they had four children. Her daughters inherited her love of horses and soon learned to ride. In 1968, she bought property on Craig Road in Clinton, NY, where she built and managed Sky Step Farm, fulfilling her dream of training thoroughbreds and teaching people to ride, with a stable of 40 horses.
Later, Peggy moved to Vermont, fulfilling another dream. In 1985, she purchased 10 acres of protected, peaceful land from Ed Osmer and designed a beautiful home. She lived in Hartland, VT for over 30 years on her own. During this time, she researched and wrote the biography of Rosemond Tuve, her favorite teacher from Connecticut College and an international scholar of 16th and 17th century English literature, whose life story from the prairies of South Dakota to the first woman lecturer in the English departments of Harvard and Princeton proved a fascinating and instructive study. The biography was published in 2004 by Peter Randall of Portsmouth, NH.
Peggy was a devoted Red Sox fan. She followed every game and converted family members with trips to Fenway Park a few times each season. She seldom missed the morning show, "Breakfast with the Sox", for game analysis. When the baseball season ended, she cheered on generations of Duke basketball teams and the New England Patriots. Additionally, Peggy loved the outdoors and was dedicated to her daily walks along the many trails near her home in Vermont. She had the eye of an ornithologist as she watched and identified the large variety of birds that visited her feeder.
Peggy enjoyed music and made frequent trips to New York City for the opera and to Saratoga Springs, NY, for ballet and orchestra performances at SPAC. While living in Vermont, she joined the Thetford Chamber Singers and performed with the chorus. Finally, in 2010, she moved to Saratoga Springs, NY, to be closer to her daughter, Mary and where she could continue her support and love for the arts.
She leaves behind four children and their families: Richard and Debra Evans, in Davenport, FL, Drs. Jean and Jerry Oakes, in Alabama and Hartland, VT, Mary Evans and Tom Reagan, in Saratoga Springs, NY, Andrew Evans, in Grand Isle, VT; as well five grandchildren: Matthew and Hayley Oakes, in GA, Peter Oakes, in AL, Trapper Evans and Sara, in ME, Glenn Evans, in NH and Colin Evans, in Nantucket; and two great-grandchildren, Carson Evans and Natalie Evans, in ME.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut College or the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation at https://trfinc.org.
A Graveside Service will be planned at a later date in the spring of 2020.
Arrangements are entrusted to R.P. Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., 10 East Park Row, Clinton, NY.
Online memorial and guestbook available at www.rpheintzfsi.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019