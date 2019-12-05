|
Mrs. Margaret (Tomaino) DeSantis 1924 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Margaret "Margie" DeSantis, 94, passed away peacefully, with loving family by her side at the Masonic Care Community, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.
Margie was born in Utica, on December 9, 1924, a daughter of the late Bernard and Angeline (Arcuri) Tomaino. She attended St. Mary of Mount Carmel School and was a graduate of TR Proctor High School. On May 22, 1948, Margie was joined in marriage to Francis "Red" DeSantis. Red and Margie shared 64 very loving and devoted years together until Red passed away on December 28, 2012.
For many years, Margie worked side by side with her sister, Marion, at Valley View Golf Course. She later joined her husband at their hardware store, DeSantis True Value Hardware, in Marcy NY. Margie became a hardware pro and was an asset to the business. Her friendly demeanor had customers stopping in just to chat over a cup of coffee.
Margie enjoyed traveling with her husband, especially to Atlantic City and Florida. She loved to bake and her specialties, cheese cake, pusties and pumpkin pies, will be greatly missed by all. Margie enjoyed watching the Food Network Cooking Shows and often compared her cooking style to theirs. She also was an avid fan of the PGA golf tournaments and the NY Yankees.
Margie was a lover of life. Everywhere she went, she easily formed friendships. She touched the lives of others and was never discriminatory over age, from the youngest to the oldest; she received just as much joy as she gave.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Ellen DeSantis; many beloved nieces and nephews, especially acknowledging, Cyndi Petote, Angela Pecheone and Patty Zumbo; and a special, loving friend, Nikki Fraccola. She was predeceased by her beloved son, Francis DeSantis, Jr., who was always in her heart; brother and sister-in-law, Peter and Josephine Tomaino; sisters and brothers-in-law, Rose and Al Longo, Evelyn and Jack Rhoades, Marion and John Montero, Gloria and Paul Trietiak and Philip "Red" DeSantis.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Church. She will be laid to rest beside her husband and son at Calvary Cemetery. A visitation will be held prior to Mass on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at The Matt Funeral Home, 700 Rutger St., corner of Mohawk St., Utica.
The family would like to thank Rosalie DiPippo for her time and dedication along with the staff at Masonic Care, especially Amanda Harrell, Naomi Francis and Bill Burton.
In memory of Margie, please consider contributions to her favorite charity, . stjude.org/donate
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019