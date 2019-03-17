|
|
Margaret E. Gray 1957 - 2019
UTICA - Margaret E. Gray, 62, passed away peacefully and entered her Heavenly home on March 12, 2019, at the Heritage Health Care Center. She fought her condition with dignity and much longer than expected. Margaret had many other mental and health conditions and continued to fight for a cure so she could live to her goal of 130 years old.
She was born on January 22, 1957, in Utica, the second daughter of the late Louis J. and Margaret (Marchio) DiAndrea.
Margaret was a graduate of Utica Free Academy.
Margaret enjoyed spending time with her family, son, doing arts and crafts projects, going to Sylvan Beach Amusement Park, listening and singing to music, dancing, walking the dog, catching up on her beauty sleep and just living her life her way and never afraid to speak her mind on any topic regardless of the issue.
Margaret was employed as a housekeeper at St. Luke's Hospital until she became disabled.
Margaret's proudest moments include, the birth of her son, seeing her son graduate high school, seeing her son enlist in the US Navy and graduating Navy Basic Training and Technical school, seeing her son home on leave after advancement in rank, assisting the birth of her granddaughter, seeing her son marry twice (second much better) and seeing her son and daughter-in-law very happy in their life.
Margaret is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Charisma A. Gray, Oklahoma City and her granddaughter, Noelle Gray, Utica. She also leaves her sister, Theresa M. DiAndrea, Utica; nephew, Todd Whitmore; and her grand-niece, Orlando; niece, Rhiannon Gray, Utica; former brother-in-law, George E. Gray. Jr.; former sister-in-law, Adair Gray; Marvin L. Hishaw, her son's brother-in-law, Oklahoma City; Arzella Irene Hishaw, her son's sister-in-law, Oklahoma City; and Arzella (Lawrence) Hishaw, her son's mother-in-law; nephew, Jairdan Giddens; and niece, Tyersan Giddens, Oklahoma and several other nieces and nephews.
At 5'2", Margaret was a determined woman and would not be bullied or take bologna from anybody or anything. She was like the Dale Earnhardt for family - the "Intimidator." She had multiple pets during her life and some took on her characteristics of not taking bologna from anybody. If nobody respected her, she was going to get that respect.
Margaret was predeceased by her parents, Louis DiAndrea and Margaret (Marchio) DiAndrea; brother, Joseph DiAndrea; sister, Cynthia (DiAndrea) Whitmore; former husband, Mark Patrick Gray; former parents-in-law, George E. Gray Sr. and Joyce Gray.
Relatives and friends and anyone else that may have known Margaret are graciously invited and may call on Wednesday from 10 a.m. - 12 noon at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will commence following visitation at 12 p.m.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019