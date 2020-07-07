1/1
Margaret Ellen Salsberg
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Ellen Salsberg 1933 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Margaret Ellen Prichard Salsberg, 86, passed away on June 25, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
She was born on October 9, 1933 in Princeton, NJ, a daughter of the late Marvin and Jeanette (Janet) McConahy Prichard of Matawan, NJ. Marge graduated from Douglas College of Rutgers University.
She taught elementary and high school art and then went to work as Director of Teen Programs at the NYC Lexington Ave. YWCA. She loved working with theses teenagers, most of whom were from the streets and many had nowhere else to go.
She married her college sweetheart, David Salsberg, of Rivervale, NJ, in 1958. They moved to Utica, where she devoted her time to raising three children.
After relocating to southern Maryland, Marge began painting on driftwood. She would turn the knots, cracks and scars in the wood into a rabbit, cat or whatever she saw. She sold her art at craft shows throughout the metropolitan D.C. area and Annapolis, MD.
When the family moved back to Utica, she volunteered at the campaign of County Executive Jack Plumley and became the office manager at the Oneida County Republican Committee.
She will be missed by her devoted husband of 61 years, David; her son, Jay, of Whitesboro; her daughter and son-in-law, Ellen and John Bidell, of Voorheesville, NY; her son and daughter-in-law, Edward and Nancy, of Clark Mills, NY; her sister, Sally Bush, of Ayer; her grandchildren, Emma Bidell, of Voorheesville, NY, Caden Salsberg, of Clark Mills, NY and Monique Bidell, of Boston, MA; and many nieces and nephews.
Her family will receive relatives and friends at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro, NY, on Saturday, July 11 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM. Due to state restrictions, we ask for your patience as we try to accommodate those coming to support the Salsberg family. We are operating at 33% capacity and can only allow 15 people to enter the building as 15 exit; masks must be worn and social distancing must be followed. We will also be implementing contact tracing as you enter the building.
Please consider donations in her memory to Stevens-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio St., Utica, NY 13502. (www.stevens-swan.org)
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Dimbleby Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dimbleby Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Whitesboro, NY 13492
315-736-2419
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved