Margaret "Betty" Galletta 1936 - 2019
DEWITT - Margaret Elizabeth (Betty Eck) Galletta, 83, of DeWitt, peacefully passed away, surrounded by her family on Sunday, November 3, 2019.
Betty was born in Utica, on August 5, 1936, to Anthony Eck and Helen Scanlon Eck and joined two sisters, Mary Catherine and Helen Therese. She was educated at Our Lady of Lourdes Grammar School, Utica Catholic Academy High School, Le Moyne College (Class of 1958) and Syracuse University (MA in Education, 1964).
Survivors include her devoted husband, John Galletta; her children, Maria Galletta, Manhattan, New York City, Dr. Elizabeth Galletta (Dr. Charles Scioscia), Hastings-on-Hudson, NY and John A. Galletta (Mary Jo Galletta), Fayetteville, NY; six grandchildren, Francesco Scioscia, Anthony Scioscia, Sebastien Scioscia, Luisa Scioscia, Emma Galletta and Julian Galletta; brother- and sister-in-law, Joseph and Charlene Galletta, Oswego, NY; and nieces and nephew, JoAnn Galletta, Oswego, NY, Paul (Joyce) Galletta, Oswego, NY and Jeannine Galletta (Nick Lukatchik), Oswego, NY. She loved her family dearly and they loved her. She was their "rock" in life and in death.
Calling hours will be on Friday (today), November 8th, at Holy Cross Church, 4112 E. Genesee St., DeWitt, NY, from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church on Saturday at 10 a.m. and burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, DeWitt.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019