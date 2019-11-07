Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carter Funeral Home Inc
1604 Grant Blvd
Syracuse, NY 13208
(315) 474-1427
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holy Cross Church
4112 E. Genesee St.
DeWitt, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
4112 E. Genesee St.
DeWitt, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Galletta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret "Betty" Galletta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret "Betty" Galletta Obituary
Margaret "Betty" Galletta 1936 - 2019
DEWITT - Margaret Elizabeth (Betty Eck) Galletta, 83, of DeWitt, peacefully passed away, surrounded by her family on Sunday, November 3, 2019.
Betty was born in Utica, on August 5, 1936, to Anthony Eck and Helen Scanlon Eck and joined two sisters, Mary Catherine and Helen Therese. She was educated at Our Lady of Lourdes Grammar School, Utica Catholic Academy High School, Le Moyne College (Class of 1958) and Syracuse University (MA in Education, 1964).
Survivors include her devoted husband, John Galletta; her children, Maria Galletta, Manhattan, New York City, Dr. Elizabeth Galletta (Dr. Charles Scioscia), Hastings-on-Hudson, NY and John A. Galletta (Mary Jo Galletta), Fayetteville, NY; six grandchildren, Francesco Scioscia, Anthony Scioscia, Sebastien Scioscia, Luisa Scioscia, Emma Galletta and Julian Galletta; brother- and sister-in-law, Joseph and Charlene Galletta, Oswego, NY; and nieces and nephew, JoAnn Galletta, Oswego, NY, Paul (Joyce) Galletta, Oswego, NY and Jeannine Galletta (Nick Lukatchik), Oswego, NY. She loved her family dearly and they loved her. She was their "rock" in life and in death.
Calling hours will be on Friday (today), November 8th, at Holy Cross Church, 4112 E. Genesee St., DeWitt, NY, from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church on Saturday at 10 a.m. and burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, DeWitt.
Online condolences at CarterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -