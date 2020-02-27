|
Margaret "Peggy" Hollenbeck 1956 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD, NY - Margaret "Peggy" Hollenbeck, 64, passed away unexpectedly on February 25, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
She was born in Utica on January 15, 1956, a daughter of the late Robert and Barbara Ann Pruner Potter.
Peggy graduated from Chadwicks High School and then went on to earn her nursing degree at M.V.C.C.
For over 25 years she worked at the Presbyterian Home, New Hartford, as an R.N.
On October 1, 1999, Peggy was united in marriage with Steven Hollenbeck in Durango, Colorado.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Steve; her two sons, Dustin Briggs and Bryan and Amanda Briggs; her three grandchildren, Ella, Lincoln and Liam; her mother-in-law, Gloria Hollenbeck; her brother-in-law, Kenny Hollenbeck; her sister-in-law, Jolene Turrone; special friends, Deb Bader and Cheryl Yeager; her granddog, Jack; her brothers, Douglas, Donald and Robert; her sisters, Sheila and Julie; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family under the direction of the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit.
Steve and his family would like to thank the 2nd floor I.C.U. staff at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare for the excellent care Peggy received during her time there.
To view her online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020