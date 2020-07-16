Margaret J. Beyer 1948 - 2020
MARCY - Mrs. Margaret J. Beyer, 72, of Marcy, NY, died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at her home, with her family by her side, following a battle with cancer.
Born on March 16, 1948 in Callicoon, NY, she was the daughter of George O. Harrington and Jane Scranton Harrington. She was a graduate of Fort Plain High School, Class of 1967. She became a registered nurse, earning her degree from Mohawk Valley Community College.
Mrs. Beyer was a Nurse for Madison-Oneida BOCES for 16 years. She also worked for many area nursing homes.
Margaret enjoyed horses and riding. She had several collections including Irish, Snowmen, Angels and Lighthouses. She loved camping and Papillon puppies.
On January 14, 1967, in Fort Plain, Margaret was married to Donald Beyer.
Her parents and sister, Georgia Harper, predeceased her.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Beyer; children, Donald Jacob Beyer, III, Nancy Sue Beyer and Mathias Edward Beyer; brothers, G. Brian Harrington, Kathie LaBarge and Robert Scott Harrington; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Gray-Houghtaling & Smith Funeral Home, 34 Center Street, Fort Plain, NY 13339.
Please consider a donation in memory of Mrs. Margaret J. Beyer to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio Street, Utica, NY 13502.
