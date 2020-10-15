Margaret J. Donovan 1937 - 2020
HAMILTON/ORISKANY FALLS - Margaret J. (Mulvihill) Donovan, 83, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Cheri, with the love and support of her family by her side.
Margaret was born on May 24, 1937, in Utica, the daughter of the late Flan and Elizabeth Mulvihill. On May 24, 1958, she married Keith F. Donovan in St. Joseph's Church, Oriskany Falls. Their loving and joyous union lasted 53 years, until Keith's passing in 2011.
She belonged to the Kelly Philips American Legion Post's Auxiliary, Oriskany Falls. Margaret also belonged to AmVets Post 312 and the VFW both of North Port, FL. She was a lifelong resident of Oriskany Falls and Hamilton, in the winter months she resided in North Port, FL. Margaret was a life communicant of St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
She is survived by three daughters and their spouses, Kelly and Corey Baker, Cheri and Kevin Zielinski, Maureen (Mickey) and Tom Ireland; eight grandchildren, Corey Baker, Scott (Kristen) Baker, Jason Baker, Nicholas Zielinski, Rachel Zielinski, Sean (Erin) Ireland, Randy (Lindsey) Ireland and Jill Ireland (Justin Barnes); seven great-grandchildren, Logan, Leah and Levi Baker, Caden and Carter Ireland and Jocelyn and Alexa Barnes; two sisters, Marie Jipson and Mary Smith; and sister-in-law, Kathy Mulvihill; three stepsisters, Barbara Scott, Margaret Davis and Katherine Nassimos; and a stepbrother, Patrick Moten. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Keith; brother, Flan (Butch) Mulvihill; sisters, Joyce McCartney and Nancy Jean Mulvihill; father, Flan (Flip) Mulvihill; mother, Elizabeth Mulvihill; and stepmother, Edna Mulvihill.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 17 2020, at 2 PM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, with the Rev. Vincent Kelly, as celebrant. Visitation will be held on Saturday, from 11 AM until 1:30 PM at the Paul Funeral Home, Madison. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Oriskany Falls. A Celebration of Margaret's Life will be held at the Kelly Philips American Legion, Oriskany Falls, starting at 4:00 PM.
Please consider donations to Hospice & Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413 or online at www.hospicecareinc.org
