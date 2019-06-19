Margaret Mary Balfoort 1927 - 2019

Loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother

ORISKANY - Margaret Mary Balfoort, 92, of Oriskany, passed away, peacefully surrounded by the love of her family, on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Masonic Care Community.

She was born on June 4, 1927, in Oriskany, NY, a daughter of the late Raymond and Mary (Daly) King. She was educated in Oriskany Schools.

On May 8, 1944, at St. Stephen's Church in Oriskany, she was united in marriage to John J. Balfoort, a blessed union of 59 years. Mr. Balfoort passed away in 2003.

She was a homemaker until she began her working career at the Eastern Star Home in Oriskany in the Dietary Dept. in 1975. She retired after 26 years of dedicated service.

Mrs. Balfoort was a lifelong member of St. Stephen's Church until its closing; she then became a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Church in 2005. She had a deep devotion to her faith and said the rosary daily.

She is survived by two daughters, Rita and Gary Stewart, of Clifton Park, NY and Barb and Joe Chubbuck, of Rome, NY; two sons, David and Barb Balfoort, of Port Jefferson, NY and Robert and Linda Balfoort, of New York Mills, NY; ten grandchildren, Alicia (Chubbuck) Fleming and her husband, Brandon, Kim (Stewart) Machiski and her husband, Michael, Rachel and Jonathan Balfoort, Patricia (Balfoort) Parkhurst and her husband, Kevin, Debra (Balfoort) Kothari and her husband, Deepok, Vicki Balfoort and fiancée, Jimmy Sherman, Christina Balfoort, Steven Balfoort and Robert Balfoort, Jr.; and thirteen great-grandchildren, Emma, Maddie and Sophie Machiski, Destiny Aloncea and Jada Sherman, Stephanie, William and Kevin Parkhurst, Issac, Xavier and Nikola Fleming and Kyle Kothari; several cherished nieces and a nephew; along with numerous grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by her husband, John Balfoort; three brothers, Peter King, Raymond King and Gilbert King; sisters-in-law, Leona King and Mary King, Ethel Burdick, Shirley Widay and Theresa Murphy; brothers-in-law, Joe Byerwalters and Frankie Byerwalters; and a grandson, Joseph Michael Chubbuck.

The family would like to express their gratitude to close friends, Helen Block and Jean Thomes, also Dr. Olteanu and all the Troy Household staff at the Masonic Care Community for making mom's final hours as comfortable as possible. The family would also like to extend their gratitude to the administration and staff at Wiley Hall.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10:00 AM from the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., Forty Main St., Whitesboro and at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, New Hartford, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Whitesboro. Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, prior to the funeral, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family requests Mass Cards in Mrs. Balfoort's Memory.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 19 to June 20, 2019