|
|
Margaret Mary Comeskey 1938 - 2019
Loved Her Family and Her God
UTICA - Margaret Mary (Baker) Comeskey, 80, died peacefully on May 10, 2019, in her daughter's home surrounded by family.
Margaret Mary was born on September 22, 1938, to J. Edward Baker and Margaret Donnelly Baker. She was a graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes and Utica Catholic Academy. In order to pursue her passion, she furthered her education at St. Elizabeth College of Nursing, Class of 1959, and completed her B.S. in Nursing at Syracuse University at Utica College ('83) while working full time. Following graduation from St. Elizabeth College of Nursing, she married her beloved spouse, Patrick D. Comeskey, Sr., on September 26, 1959, who predeceased her on February 23, 2016, at the age of 78.
Margaret Mary spent most of her career employed at St. Elizabeth Hospital in various nursing positions. She was a trailblazer in her field as she worked her way up to head nurse and educator positions while balancing a family life at home. Margaret Mary was also an administrator at Slocum-Dickson and was instrumental in their move from Court Street to their current location. Some of her other career paths included being a school nurse for Frankfort Schuyler schools, as well as completing her career working with Herkimer Hospice before retiring in 2003. In her free time, Margaret Mary was very active at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, her home parish and second family, where she was honored to serve as the first female Trustee. Additionally, she served on the Bereavement Committee, served as a regular Eucharistic Minister, and was involved in the Summer Fun Program. She cherished spending time with her family and friends.
She leaves behind five children, Deborah (David) Higgins, of Clifton Park, Patrick D. (Maria) Comeskey, Jr., of Utica, Sheila Comeskey, of Utica, Maureen Comeskey (PJ Ross), of Clifton Park, and Daniel Comeskey, of Raleigh, NC; as well as her beloved grandchildren, Nicholas (Nicole) and Danielle Higgins (Andrew Tourtellot), Caitlin (Anthony) Recchio, and Kelly, Brian, Alysia, Aaron, Matthew, Hannah and Caroline Comeskey. Margaret Mary was predeceased by a daughter, Sharon Elizabeth Comeskey.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Thursday, May 16, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 10 a.m. from the funeral home and 11 a.m. from the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery following the services.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Margaret Mary's name may be made to St. Elizabeth College of Nursing in her memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Messages of sympathy at
www.mmknfd.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 11 to May 12, 2019