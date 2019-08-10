Home

Wolanin Funeral Home
266 Main St
New York Mills, NY 13417
(315) 736-3838
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
2222 Genesee Street
Utica, NY
Margaret "Peg" Mascaro

Margaret "Peg" Mascaro Obituary
Margaret "Peg" Mascaro 1945 - 2019
CAMILLUS - Margaret "Peg" Mascaro, 74, born on February 28, 1945, passed away on July 21, 2019, in Camillus.
She received a BA from Utica College in English. Margaret designed incredible gardens, shared her love of music with her family, was outspoken in her politics and enjoyed many hobbies with John, including antiquing, vintage and foreign films, gastronomy, reading, art, theater and fashion. We'll remember her always as "a very stylish girl."
A collector, aesthete and gardener, she was insatiably curious and had an exceptional eye for beauty. Beloved wife of 52 years to John S. Mascaro, of Camillus; mother to Anne Mascaro Rupert (Greg), of Clifton, VA, Carrie Mascaro, of Stratford, CT and Katharine Mascaro, of Paris, France; grandmother, to Benjamin, Nicholas, Nathaniel, Noah and Michael Rupert; sister to Mary Ellen Morrissey (Tom), of Arizona. Predeceased by her parents, Stephen and Isabel Waszkiewicz, of Utica; and sister, Marcia Rizzo (Sal), of New Hartford.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the chapel at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2222 Genesee Street, Utica, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to your local symphony orchestra.
Arrangements in care of Wolanin Funeral Home, Inc., NY Mills.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
