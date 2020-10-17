Margaret "Ann" McHarris 1937 - 2020
NAPLES, FL /CEDAR LAKE - Margaret "Ann" McHarris (nee Maxwell), of Naples, Florida, passed away peacefully at her home on October 8, 2020.
She was born in Utica, NY, on January 27, 1937, to Anthony and Mary Rose (Devaney) Maxwell. Ann attended Sacred Heart Grammar School and graduated from Utica Catholic Academy. She married Basil J. McHarris, her high school sweetheart, on June 16, 1956 and was a co-owner/operator of McHarris Gifts. Ann was a member of Cedar Lake Country Club, Spanish Wells Country Club (FL) and the Utica Curling Club. Ann deeply loved her Irish heritage, Catholic faith, family and many dear friends.
Mrs. McHarris was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Basil; and his parents, Ida and Joseph McHarris. She was also predeceased by her parents, Anthony and Mary Rose Maxwell; and her brother, Gerard "Jerry" Maxwell.
She leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Deborah Cook (fiancé, David Greer); son, Joseph (Linda) McHarris and their children, Michael (Marie) McHarris, Cassie (Kevin) Conway, Allyson (Ryan)Welch; and Hannah McHarris; daughter, Karen (David) Chandler and their children, Nicholas (Amanda) and Sarah Chandler (fiancé, Justin Miller); son and compassionate caregiver, John (Wipharat) McHarris, his daughter, Maggie (David) Booth and their children Max and Joshua McHarris. Ann also is survived by her great-grandchildren, Natalie and Alice Conway and Caden Chandler; brother-in-law, George (Kathleen) McHarris; sister-in-law, Nadine (Frank) Baxter; nieces, nephews, cousins; and lifelong friends.
A funeral Mass and Celebration of Ann's Life will be announced in 2021. Burial will follow at Cedar Lake Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fuller Funeral Services (Naples) and Kowalczyk Funeral Home (Utica).
For those wishing, contributions may be made to the United Nations' World Food Programme, Covenant House or AVOW Hospice in Naples.
