Margaret "Peggy" Newman 1925 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Margaret "Peggy" Newman, 93, passed away, July 6, 2019, at the Presbyterian Home.
She was born on November 26, 1925 in Turin, New York and prior to her retirement, was employed with GE Aerospace in the Welding Department.
She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Roger S. Newman on November 27, 2011; and her son, Roger J. Newman in 1974.
Interment was in Sauquoit Valley Cemetery.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 9 to July 10, 2019