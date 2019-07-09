Home

J Donald Smith Funeral Home Inc
3022 Oneida St
Sauquoit, NY 13456
(315) 737-7327
Margaret "Peggy" Newman


1925 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Margaret "Peggy" Newman, 93, passed away, July 6, 2019, at the Presbyterian Home.
She was born on November 26, 1925 in Turin, New York and prior to her retirement, was employed with GE Aerospace in the Welding Department.
She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Roger S. Newman on November 27, 2011; and her son, Roger J. Newman in 1974.
Interment was in Sauquoit Valley Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 9 to July 10, 2019
