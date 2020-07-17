Margaret "Peggy" Shea 1935 - 2020
CLINTON - Margaret "Peggy" (Roser) Shea passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on May 29, 2020.
Peggy was born on July 25, 1935, in Brainardsville, NY, to Timothy and Stella (Dora) Shea. She was married to Kenneth Roser, Sr. for thirty years and retired from Roser Communications in 2001.
Peggy enjoyed golfing, dancing and eating sweets.
She is survived by her sisters, Patricia Hahn and Mary (Gen) Cook; her brother, Thomas Shea; her children, Patricia Roser, Ken Roser, Jr., Susan Roser, Kathleen (Roser) Piersma and Penny (Roser) Haugli; along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside memorial at St. Joseph Cemetery, 1427 Champlin Ave., Utica, NY, on Monday, July 27th, at 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
at www.michaeljfox.org/donate
.
Her family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Lutheran Care for the love and special attention they gave Peggy. Words can't express the comfort they provided to the family knowing she was being cared for by loving hands and hearts.
Arrangements made under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com
.