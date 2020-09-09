Margrit Mueller-Schlaepfer 1918 - 2020

CASSVILLE/SWITZERLAND - Margrit Schlaepfer, who celebrated her 102nd birthday in May, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020.

She was born on May 17th, 1918, in Herisau, Switzerland. She was the daughter of Hans and Hermina ( Schoch) Mueller. She took various jobs in the domestic trades and studied as a seamstress just as World War II broke out in Europe. Margrit was drafted into the air raid service, which included some boot camp training. In 1949, she was offered an opportunity to work in the US. She was a passenger on the Queen Mary from Cherbourg to Ellis Island.

From here, Margrit began her life as farm wife and mother to three children, until she returned to her hometown of Herisau, Switzerland, in 2002, where she lived currently.

Margrit was predeceased by her husband, Conrad Schlaepfer,(1970); her oldest son, Otto Schlaepfer (2017); and youngest son, George Schlaepfer (2020).

Margrit is survived by her daughter, Erika Schlaepfer Frueh and husband, Hans Peter, of Switzerland; her granddaughters, Katrina Frueh and family, Rebecca Guisolan and family, Andrea Ladina Frueh, Michele Spataro and family, of Cicero, Mary Anne Schlaepfer Woodman, of Sauquoit and family, Melissa Schlaepfer, of Cassville, Laura Schlaepfer and family, of Cassville; and her grandson, Jonathan Schlaepfer and family of Cassville. She also had fourteen great-grandchildren.

Per the family's request, no funeral services will be held.



