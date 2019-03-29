Home

Marguerite A. McKennan 1927 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Marguerite A. McKennan, of New Hartford, passed away at the Waterville Residential Care Center peacefully, Wednesday March 27, 2019, at the age of 91.
She was born, Marguerite Gallagher, on May 15, 1927 and spent her childhood on the family farm in Sangerfield, NY. After graduating Waterville High School, she attended and completed her Bachelor's Degree in two and half years followed by a Master's (Education) Degree, both from Syracuse University/Utica College.
On May 7, 1955, she married John T. McKennan, a union they enjoyed for 56 years.
She treasured her thirty years of teaching English and History in the New Hartford, Utica and Whitesboro School Districts and maintained lifelong relationships with many of her former students.
Appointed by then NYS Governor Hugh Carey, Marguerite served for more than two decades on the Board of Directors of the Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. She held the record for years of service, also acting as the Board's Vice-Chair, an accomplishment she enjoyed very much and of which she, justifiably, was very proud.
Marguerite was a devout parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Church, New Hartford and served as a lector for decades.
She and Jack enjoyed many winters in Vero Beach, FL, many summers in Cape Cod and traveled extensively in Europe.
She is survived by her brother, James Gallagher and his wife, Barbara, of Melbourne, FL; son, Dr. John M. McKennan and his wife, Joanne, of New Hartford; son, Timothy P. McKennan and his wife, Sandy, of Syracuse; grandchildren, Lauren McKennan, NYC, Ryan McKennan, New Hartford, Kyle Mullett and Marinn McKennan, Syracuse. She was predeceased by her husband, John, in 2011; son, Robert, in 1974; brother, Robert Gallagher, in 1990; sister, Mary Gallagher (Kandl), in 2003; and brother, Jack, in 2005.
The family thanks Robert Burke, MD (nephew) and the Waterville Residential Care Center staff for their compassionate care.
A Mass of Christian Burial for family and friends will be celebrated on Monday, April 1, at 10:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Church, New Hartford. The family will receive friends following the Mass. There are no calling hours. Interment will be in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Waterville.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, New Hartford.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019
