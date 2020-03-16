|
Marguerite J. Scharf 1938 - 2020
UTICA – Marguerite J. Scharf, 81, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare surrounded by her loving family.
Marguerite was born on May 27, 1938, in Utica, the daughter of Joseph and Margaret (Longo) Valeriano. She was a graduate of Proctor High School, Class of 1955. On June 8, 1957, Marguerite married Gilbert F. Scharf in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Church, a blessed union of 62 years.
Having raised eight children, cooking and maintaining her home was the heart of her life. Interacting with people was Marguerite's special gift and where her light shined the brightest. She loved music, singing and anything that would make her laugh. In later years, she and Gilbert very much enjoyed wintering in Naples, FL and developed many friendships and happy memories from their time there. Always the quintessential mother, she took great pride in the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren and will be immensely missed by all of them.
Surviving besides her beloved husband, Gilbert; eight children, Frank (Ellen) Scharf, New Hartford, Valerie (Dominick Tripepi) Jones, Whitesboro, Linda Scharf, NC, David (Christina) Scharf, FL/Clinton, John (Amy) Scharf, Glenmont, Daniel (Rená) Scharf, Utica, Thomas (Sue) Scharf, NC and Jeffrey Scharf, Deerfield; 15 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Arcusa, MD; brother, Richard (Kathleen) Valeriano, NM; brothers-in-law, Richard (Linda) Scharf, Gerald (Joan) Scharf and Lawrence (Kathleen) Scharf; sisters-in-law, Marian and Louise Valeriano and Joyce Scharf; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Marguerite was predeceased by four brothers, Anthony, Joseph, Frank and Alfred Valeriano; brothers-in-law, Roger Scharf and Paul Arcusa; sisters-in-law, Sandra Corridori and Shirley Valeriano; and a special cousin, Amy Hanson.
Due to the present health concerns and in keeping with the directives of the CDC and the National Funeral Directors Association, there will be no public visitation or funeral services.
Marguerite's family would like to thank Dr. Mathew Ulahannan, Dr. Atul Butala and the staff of the Special Care Unit of Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare for their exemplary care and compassion.
Please consider donations in Marguerite's memory to a charity near and dear to your heart.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020