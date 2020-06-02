Maria A. (Arcuri) Chiricosta 1918 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Maria A. (Arcuri) Chiricosta, age 102, of Utica, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Utica Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
She was born on May 2, 1918, in Calabria, Italy, a daughter of the late Domenico and Giutta Morabito Arcuri. In 1938, she was married to John F. Chiricosta in Italy. The couple immigrated to Utica and shared a blessed union of 59 years until his passing on October 20, 1997.
Maria was an expert seamstress having been employed with Mademoiselle Bridal Shop, Utica, for many years until her retirement. She was a parishioner of Mt. Carmel Church and a member of the North Utica Senior Center.
Surviving are two daughters, Maria E. Chiricosta, of Utica and Rose Talarico, of New Hartford; two sons and daughters-in-law, Pasquale and Cathy Chiricosta, of Utica and Dominick and RoseAnne Chiricosta, of CA; her grandchildren, Steve and Angela Chiricosta, Lisa and Kenneth Smith, Dr. Frank and Tracey Chiricosta, Santina and Wayne Pitcher, Sandra and John Guadagnini, Gina and Rocco Giruzzi and Ronald and Christine Talarico; fourteen great-grandchildren; her brother, Anthony Arcuri, of Italy; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Ronald Talarico, in 2018; and her brothers and sisters in Italy.
In keeping with CDC guidelines and current health conditions, the family will honor Maria in a private Mass with the Rev. Fr. James Cesta officiating. Private entombment will be in Holy Trinity Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Maria may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Online sympathy at www.scalaroefaro.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.