Maria Carmela Rizzo 1927 - 2020
FRANKFORT - Maria Carmela Rizzo, 93, of Frankfort, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020 in her home with her family by her side.
She was born in Polizzi Generosa, Italy, on April 2, 1927, the daughter of the late Guiseppe and Vincenza D'Amico Terranova and attended schools in Italy. She married Antonino Rizzo on April 29, 1949 in Scillato, Sicily. They enjoyed 72 years of marriage together, immigrating to America in 1968 with their family, to build a home in Frankfort, NY.
Maria enjoyed being surrounded by her family and took great pride in being a mother and "Nonna". She was the quintessential Italian mother. Cooking was a talent and passion of hers; you could always find her in the kitchen making delicious Italian food for her family to enjoy. Many of the foods coming from her home garden, courtesy of her beloved husband, Antonino. Her family will have fond memories of her herbal remedies she would employ to fix any ailments her children and grandchildren might have.
Not only talented in the kitchen, Maria was also a seamstress and was employed by Joseph and Feiss, Inc., Utica, for many years until her retirement in 1983.
Maria is survived by her beloved husband, Antonino, of Frankfort; two daughters, Stefana DiStefano, of Frankfort and Vivian Stillitano and her husband, Biago, of Frankfort; two sons, Joseph Rizzo and his wife, Lisa, of Oxford, MA and Carl Rizzo and his wife, Lisa, of Clinton; her beloved grandchildren, Antonio DiStefano, of South Carolina, Josephine and her husband, Daniel Lighthall, of Utica, Tanya and her husband, Scott Snyder, of Barneveld, Alyssa Rizzo, Margaret Rizzo and Anthony Rizzo, of Oxford, MA and Anthony and Carlo "Tom" Rizzo, of Clinton; as well as three great-grandchildren; her siblings, Guiseppina and her husband, Pietro Peri, of Italy, Gandolfo Terranova, of France and Mario Terranova and his wife, Rocchina, of Italy; brother-in-law, Guiseppe Mazzola, of Italy; and many nieces, nephews and cousins in Italy.
She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Natale DiStefano, in 2014; her parents, Vincenza and Guiseppe Terranova; sister, Gesualda Mazzola; her in-laws, Stefana and Antonino Rizzo; and her brother-in-law, Steve and his wife, Rose Rizzo.
Maria leaves a legacy behind her and will be missed deeply. Her family's solace comes in the memories that have been made over her beautiful 93 years of life. While every minute without her will be difficult, as she was such an integral part of her family's lives, they find comfort knowing she is now at peace. Her arrangements will be a celebration of the incredible life she lived and family she built with her husband, Antonino.
The family would like to extend their deepest thanks to Janell, Darlene, Jean and the rest of the staff at Elder Choice for the extraordinary care and compassion given to both Maria and Antonino in their final years, as well as all of the doctors and nurses that touched their lives during Maria's illness, especially the staff of Dr. Le. Thank you to Jen for helping bring our Nonna home. Finally, thanks to Father Wally and nurse Melissa of Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., who cared for Maria in her final days.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 12:00 PM from the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Ave., Frankfort and at 1:00 PM from St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish, 648 Jay St., Utica, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father James Cesta. Entombment will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Utica. Calling hours will be on Friday morning from 9:30 AM-12:00 PM at the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Avenue, Frankfort.
