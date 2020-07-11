Maria E. (Rossi) Fasone 1941 - 2020
N. UTICA - Mrs. Maria E. (Rossi) Fasone, 78, of N. Utica, passed away on July 7, 2020 with her loving husband and children by her side.
Maria was born in Utica, on December 16, 1941, the daughter of Charles Rossi and Angie (Giancotti) Sgroi and Salvatore (Curly) Sgroi. She was educated locally and attended T.R. Proctor High School. On October 12, 1962, Maria was united in marriage with Russell Fasone, a devoted union of 57 years. Maria enjoyed many years of employment with Faxton Hospital. She was most passionate about her family and loved to cook for them.
Mrs. Fasone was predeceased by her grandson, Brandon Fasone and her brothers, Dominick (DeeDee) Rossi and Sal (Skippy) Sgroi. She is survived by her loving husband, Russ; her son, Chris; and daughter, Shannon; her cherished grandchildren, Brandy and Kyle Kistner, Tony Dougherty, Christina and Matt English and Russ and Theresa Fasone; as well as five great-grandchildren.
In keeping with Maria's wishes, there are no calling hours and a private family service will be held.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., N. Utica.
