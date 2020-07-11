1/
Maria E. (Rossi) Fasone
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria E. (Rossi) Fasone 1941 - 2020
N. UTICA - Mrs. Maria E. (Rossi) Fasone, 78, of N. Utica, passed away on July 7, 2020 with her loving husband and children by her side.
Maria was born in Utica, on December 16, 1941, the daughter of Charles Rossi and Angie (Giancotti) Sgroi and Salvatore (Curly) Sgroi. She was educated locally and attended T.R. Proctor High School. On October 12, 1962, Maria was united in marriage with Russell Fasone, a devoted union of 57 years. Maria enjoyed many years of employment with Faxton Hospital. She was most passionate about her family and loved to cook for them.
Mrs. Fasone was predeceased by her grandson, Brandon Fasone and her brothers, Dominick (DeeDee) Rossi and Sal (Skippy) Sgroi. She is survived by her loving husband, Russ; her son, Chris; and daughter, Shannon; her cherished grandchildren, Brandy and Kyle Kistner, Tony Dougherty, Christina and Matt English and Russ and Theresa Fasone; as well as five great-grandchildren.
In keeping with Maria's wishes, there are no calling hours and a private family service will be held.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., N. Utica.
Online messages of sympathy may be expressed at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved