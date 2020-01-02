|
Maria Immacolata (Razzino) Cappelli 1931 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Maria Immacolata (Razzino) Cappelli, age 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in the comfort and dignity of her home.
Born in Mondragone, Italy on January 11, 1931, Maria was the daughter of the late John and Amelia (Romano) Razzino. In October of 1952 she married Raffaele Cappelli with whom she shared 68 years in a traditional marriage of their era. There was no question in her heart or mind that family was her priority, and she loved her role as matriarch of her household. As a mature couple, Maria and Raffaele came to America to be reunited with family. A woman of great will and worthiness, Maria embraced her new beginning in a new land, language, and way of life. Yet, she retained her Italian traditions, especially in the art of cooking. Everything was prepared from fresh ingredients from the garden. She inherited many recipes from her mother, and never left one behind...just a little of this and a little of that. Sunday dinner was the best! It was served at 12:00 noon, and the number only increased as the family grew, and children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren enjoyed her meals made with love. Maria also made each of her children feel they were her favorite which is no small task to accomplish. She was a beautiful mom and will be remembered for giving the gift of life, and being blessed with a wonderful life. She was "Nonna" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and all of them knew a special love. She fed them, took trips to the corner store for treats for them, and taught them to treasure their Italian heritage and customs. Maria held the Lord in her heart and was guided by his will.
Looking back on her life, Maria was old-fashioned in her needs and was always a lady in demeanor and attire. She lived by simple means, kept a humble heart, and cherished everything that was dear to her. She never drove; she walked to destinations with determination. The maternal gift she leaves her loved ones is to be true to yourself and live an honest life.
Maria is survived by her husband, Raffaele. She always held in her heart the memory of her eldest son, Giovanni Cappelli, who passed unexpectedly on November 16, 1974. Maria will be remembered by her children and their loves, Mike and Carmine Cappelli, Mario Cappelli, and Frank and Mary Beth Cappelli; her grandchildren, John and Kristin Cappelli, Joseph Cappelli and Amanda Kaier, Adriana and Phil Eanniello; Stephanie Cappelli, and Jessica Cappelli; her great-grandchildren, Anthony, and Carter Cappelli; her sisters, Assunta, Marietta, and Dora; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by one brother, Giusseppe Razzino; one sister, Giussina Buonno; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Giovanni and Lucia Cappelli; and her in-laws, Michele R. "Michael" and Ersilia Cappelli, Clementina Cappelli, Rose Cappelli, Maria and Giovanni Papa, Sister Maria Rafaella Cappelli OSF, and Ida and Paolo Raimondo.
Heartfelt gratitude is extended to the first responders of the Utica Fire Department for their compassion and assistance.
The family will honor and commemorate Maria's life at a private time. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Saturday morning at 11:30 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. In lieu of floral offerings and in Maria's memory, love your family and honor one another. Entombment will take place in Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020