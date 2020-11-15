Maria Norris
UTICA - Maria Norris, 69, passed away on Friday evening, November 13, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, surrounded by family.
Daughter of Mariano and Rose Impellizeri, Maria was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. Her father was a Marine and her mother was an opera singer. In their mold, Maria would forever thread the needle of being tough as nails and loving deeply.
Maria's passion for helping people led her to an education at Harlem Valley School of Nursing and SUNY New Paltz. During that time, she met and married Brian Norris. Soon after, the two of them adventured through Europe, then spent the next six years caring for people at NYU Medical Center, then in Pauling, Buffalo and finally, Utica. In between those relocations, Maria would give birth to Kevin and Erik Norris. Over the next 25 years, Maria would balance her nursing career and raising her sons with more love than they could ever imagine.
In 2003, Maria met Barry Vanderwood. Maria retired from nursing shortly thereafter. She and Barry (and their dog, Bailey) spent the rest of her life creating wonderful memories.
Her joy lit up a room. She loved the Beatles. She loved The Sound Of Music. She loved to sing. Her belly laugh was infectious and her hugs were the best. She wore her heart on her sleeve. Her empathy knew no bounds. Every moment spent with her was a gift. She will be sorely missed but never forgotten.
Maria is survived by her boyfriend, Barry Vanderwood; her sons, Kevin and Erik; her daughters-in-law, Jenn and Rachel; and her nephew, Hunter.
Calling hours for Maria will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 3-6 p.m., at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc. 40 Main St. Whitesboro, NY 13492. Interment will be in the Turin Cemetery, 6480 East Main St in Turin, NY 13473, on Wednesday November 18, 2020, at 12:00 Noon. We will only be allowing a few people in at a time and won't be congregating inside to ensure a safe environment for everyone. Masks will be required. We appreciate your patience for those who would like to come. Contact tracing will be implemented.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com
.