Maria T. (DelGado) Servello 1925 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Maria T. "Mimi" (DelGado) Servello, age 95, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday November 4, 2020 with her family by her side. Her passing was a reuniting with her late husband Joe with whom she shared 40 years of marriage prior to his passing in 1988, and her sister Bonnie Robison who passed in 2014.
Maria was born in Utica on September 26, 1925, the daughter of the late Giaccamo and Anna (Cofano) DelGado. She also knew the love of her late step-father, Charles A. Smith. Her favorite pastime was being with her family, especially on Sundays for a traditional macaroni dinner. Since no one could pass up her Sunday morning meatballs, her door was always open for anyone that wanted to visit and share a meal. And whenever asked what her secret to longevity was, her answer was "the man upstairs and a glass of wine everyday".
She leaves behind her sons Jamie (Debbie), Joey (Beth), and Jeff; her daughter Judy Ziobro (Jimmy); grandchildren, Jennifer, Carley, Justin, Michael, Joey, and Andrea; and great-grandchildren, Gianna, Emmilyn, and William. She is also survived by her sisters, Teddy Pritchard, and Anita Mankowski; brothers, Jack DelGado, and Charles "Skipper" and MaryEllen Smith; caring nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and longtime family friend, "ChooChoo" Pete Cardone.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Maria's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Wednesday morning at 11:00 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered.
Memorial contributions in Maria's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
online at https://www.stjude.org/donate
or to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society online at https://stevens-swan.org/donate
; envelopes will also be available at the service. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
During this time of social distancing that we are all experiencing, please take a moment to connect with Maria's family through the "Memories" section of her obituary.
