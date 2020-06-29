Maria Wozna 1925 - 2020
Loving Mother, Babcia and Prababcia
UTICA, NY - Maria Wozna, 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at MVHS Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.
Maria was born in Poland, Europe, on November 10, 1925, to the late Jan and Anna Humnicki. As a young girl, she, her parents and a brother and sister survived the occupation of Poland. During this time, she faced many hardships. At the age of 15, she was taken unwillingly by the German Army to work in Germany sewing army uniforms and later was placed on a work farm. She worked hard and food was scarce until the American Army Liberation. After the war, she returned to Poland, where she met and married her husband, Wladyslaw Wozny, in 1946. She was a homemaker and together with her husband, farmed. She became widowed while her five children were young, bringing more hardships, where she worked hard to provide for and raise them.
Maria immigrated to the United States in 1996. She was a member of Holy Trinity Church, Utica. She was loyal to her faith in God and had a devotion to the holy rosary. Maria was the center of her family and they brought so much joy to her life. She shared with them many celebrations and her Polish traditions. Her happiest times were spent with them, never missing a family event. She loved a good party with good company and good food. She enjoyed cooking and baking the best Polish dishes. She shared the love, tenderness and unique sensitivity it took to be admired as a beautiful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, making everlasting memories of a life that has been well lived. She will be missed dearly by many.
Maria is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Edward Piekielniak, of Utica; two sons and daughters-in-law, Zbigniew and Stefania Wozny and Henryk and Irena Wozny, all of Utica; daughter-in-law, Maria Wozna, of England; grandchildren, Grzegorz Krystowski, Mark Piekielniak and his companion, Lacey Stevens, Krystyna and Michal Majecki, Diana and Anthony Alsheimer, Agnieszka and Valdas Juodis, Katarzyna Wozna, Krzysztof and Michele Wozny, Anna and Andrzej Kuchta, Piotr Wozny and his fiancée, Marta Baldowska, Mariusz Wozny, Lukasz Wozny, Magdalena and Ryan Skowron, Mateusz Wozny and Sabina Wozny; great-grandchildren, Nicholas Piekielniak, Matthew and Robert Majecki, Amelia Alsheimer, Alexander and Kacper Juodis, Mia Wozny, Karolina, Kacper and Adrian Kuchta, Daria and Gabriela Wozny, Anthony and Olivier Wozny and Ryan Skowron, Jr.; niece, Christine and her husband, George Risley; and nephew, Raymond Tarasiewicz.
She was predeceased by her husband, Wladyslaw Wozny; her sister and brother, Julia and Emil Humnicki; her son, Jan Wozny; her daughter, Wanda Krystowska; and granddaughter, Beata Krystowska.
During her final weeks, her loving family was always by her side. They would like to express their sincere appreciation to all of the staff at Faxton-St. Luke's Hospital and MVHS Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, for their kindness, compassion and care.
Due to the current pandemic, visitation will be private. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Mass of Resurrection which will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 10:30 at Holy Trinity Church, Utica. In keeping with CDC and NYS guidelines, face masks, social distancing and signing funeral attendance records will be required. Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Whitestown.
To view Maria's online memorial please go to www.wolaninfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.