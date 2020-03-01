Home

Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc
Marian E. Covey


1921 - 2020
Marian E. Covey 1921 - 2020
EARLVILLE - Marian E. Covey, 98, of Craine Lake Rd., passed away, Sunday, February 23, 2020, at her home.
She was born, December 24, 1921, in Pearl River, NY, a daughter of Frederick and Edith Peterson Schmidt and was a graduate of Pearl River High School.
On February 1, 1941, Marian married Edward M. Covey in Pearl River where they made their home until moving to the Hamilton area in 1981. They shared a loving and happy union until he predeceased her on December 31, 1994.
During World War II, Marian worked at Camp Shanks, Orangetown, NY. She had been an election inspector for over 40 years and was a volunteer in the Pearl River and Sherburne-Earlville Schools.
Marian was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Lodge #631 in Sherburne and the Craine Lake Association. She and Edward enjoyed square dancing and were former members of the Broken Squares in Norwich.
Surviving are her children, Chad (Judy) Covey, of Hickory, NC, Dawn (Kevin) Dowd, of Williamsburg and VA, Beth (John) Cameron, of Sherburne; grandchildren, Bret (Karen) Covey, of Cary, NC, Amy (David) Bice, of Dallas, NC, Kristen (Alex) Calic, of Ashburn, VA, Kevin Dowd, of Norwich, NY, Justine Cameron and Ross Cameron, both of Alexandria, VA and Ethan (Kayla) Cameron, of Virginia Beach, VA; nine great-grandchildren; a niece, Peggy Schmidt; and a nephew, Keith Schmidt. She was predeceased by a brother, Frederick Schmidt.
Graveside Services will be private at the convenience of the family in the Fairview Cemetery, New Berlin, NY, at a later date.
Contributions in her memory may be made to SOMAC, 86 Lebanon St., Hamilton, NY 13346 or to the Earlville Fire Department, PO Box 37, Earlville, NY 13332.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 1 to Mar. 5, 2020
