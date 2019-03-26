|
|
Marian E. Greiner 1932 - 2019
REMSEN - Marian E. Greiner, 86, formerly of State Route 12, died on March 25, 2019 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, New Hartford.
Mrs. Greiner was born on July 3, 1932, in Cold Brook, the only child of the late Walter and Helen (Gibson) Crouch. She graduated from Poland Central School. On June 14, 1952, Marian was united in marriage with Theodore F. Greiner at the Community Baptist Church in Poland. She worked in the accounting department of Horrocks-Ibbotson Company in Utica for 23 years until it closed. Marian was then employed as a bookkeeper at the Neighborhood Center in Utica for over 20 years, from where she retired. Theodore preceded her in death on July 17, 2012. She later moved to Mapledale Acres in Barneveld and for the past year, resided at the Eastern Star Home in Oriskany.
Marian was a dedicated member of the Order of the Eastern Star for nearly 50 years and served as Matron of Lake Delta-Mappa-Salma Chapter #193 O.E.S. for 13 years. More recently, she was a member of Kuyahoora Chapter #145 O.E.S. in Newport. Mrs. Greiner was also a member of Park United Methodist Church in Prospect and a past member of the Daughters of the Nile.
Survivors include her in-laws, Barbara (Gerald) Cady and Daniel (Jean) Greiner, all of Cold Brook and Rosemary Greiner, of West Melbourne, FL; her Goddaughter, Cheryl Vorce, of Barneveld; several nieces and nephews; a special grand-nephew, Jeremy Beach; several cousins in the Watertown area; and her beloved feline companions, Mama, Sissy, Pepper and Happy Pants.
Funeral services will be held at the Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport, on Friday at 11:00, with the Rev. David Hedeen, Pastor of the Park United Methodist Church, Prospect, officiating. Interment will take place later this spring in Pine Grove Cemetery, Poland. Calling hours at the funeral home are Thursday, from 4 to 7 p.m. Kuyahoora Chapter #145 O.E.S. will conduct their ritualistic service at the funeral home on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the Park United Methodist Church or Kuyahoora Chapter #145 O.E.S. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019