Marian Grace Inman
1937 - 2020
SYLVAN BEACH - Marian Grace Inman "nee" Paine, 83, went to be with the Lord on June 2, 2020.
She was born on January 23, 1937, to Robert and Bertha Paine. On July 27, 1957, she married the love of her life, Ormond Inman, in Utica, NY. They resided in the home her father built in Yorkville until moving to Sylvan Beach. After her children had grown, Marian started a career with the Oneida County Commissioner of Jurors Office before taking an early retirement to care for her daughter, Colleen, who suffered from injuries received in a car accident. Marian loved her life living "at the lake" and never missing a chance to watch the sunset. She loved large family gatherings and especially cherished her trips to Flo's Diner with her granddaughter, Brittany.
Marian leaves behind to mourn her, her husband, Ormond (Brad) Inman; children, Betty (Kevin) Bridge, Apalachin NY, Robert (Lisa) Inman, Sarasota FL and Bradley (Lois) Inman, Sylvan Beach, NY; grandchildren, Jacob (Tracey) Bridge, Matthew Bridge, Emily Inman, Caroline Inman, Ashley Lightenfield, Bradley (Brittany) Inman, Brittany Inman, Branndon Inman and Bryan Inman; three great-grandchildren, Mercedeze Lightenfield, Joshua and Samantha Bridge; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Betty Paine; and daughter, Colleen.
The family would like to thank the staff at Abraham House for their compassion and care they gave to Marian during this most difficult time. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Abraham House, 417 N. Washington Street, Rome, NY 13440.
Arrangements are in the care of Mills Funeral Home, Boonville.
A Graveside Service will be held privately for the family at Point Rock Cemetery.
For an online message of sympathy please go to www.millsfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mills Funeral Home
301 Post St
Boonville, NY 13309
(315) 942-2722
